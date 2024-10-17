Merrily we roll along!

CHENNAI: Man has always had a fascination with the wheel. That timeless symbol has revolutionised transport, machinery, and every aspect of our lives. Not surprisingly, it has become a strong cultural metaphorical symbol of the circle of life of time, of progress, and much much more. Not surprisingly, it has found its way into play in the form of the hoop; after all, play is merely a reflection of life and thinking.

Rolling a hoop by hand or with a stick is an incredible joy. The sense of achievement, when one can navigate the obstacles and still roll the hoop, is a truly wonderful feeling. While hoops have been made in many different ways, Indian children have, over the years, merely appropriated old cycle tyres to create a much-loved form of play.

In fact, this form of play has found representation in much of popular culture as well as folk tales. One folk tale from Rajasthan talks about a beautiful princess who was trapped in a palace tower. She used her golden hoop to roll through the streets and signal for help. The hoop caught the eye of a brave warrior who went to rescue the princess.

Yet another tale talks of a young boy who used his hoop to distract and outrun a wild boar that was threatening his village. Popularly called chakkar chalana in many parts of northern India, the hoop and the ability to roll it deftly and keep it rolling has caught the fancy of generations of children across the country.

But like most games that reflect human thinking and skill, hoop rolling is not restricted just to India. Its popularity as a game can be seen from the variety of folk tales that abound across the world that are linked to hoop rolling.