Comedy and the craft behind it

CHENNAI: “Iam in my thirties now,” Abhijit Ganguly says, pausing to let the laughter ripple through the room. “And everything changes. Even the way you smell. I used to smell like Axe or Old Spice, but now? Badminton - forehand, backhand.” Lines from his performances encapsulate his humour - sharp, self-deprecating, and relatable.
He finds comedy in the mundane, transforming everyday observations into moments of laughter, and has been a significant voice in Indian stand-up for over a decade. In this interview with CE, Abhijit, who will be performing in the city on Sunday, discusses his journey, the evolution of his humor, and how he manages to keep his comedy fresh and engaging after years on stage.
While he has performed in Chennai before, his upcoming show comes after a five-six year hiatus. He notes a unique connection with the city’s humour. “I love the Chennai style of no-nonsense dry humour. I have had a good number of Tamil friends, and personally, I like the dry, sarcastic style that reflects in their everyday style of speaking,” he says.
Political correctness and social movements also find a place in his comedy. In his show Kaafi Political Correctness, Abhijit balances humour and critique, focusing on making the jokes funny, even for supporters of the political figures he critiques. “No matter how hard you try not to, you’ll always end up offending someone.
My theory is to be true to yourself, and the rest - well, offence lies in the eyes of the beholder. My test for political humour is that the jokes have to be funny enough for even the politician’s supporters to enjoy.” The fine line between controversial humour and respect for audience sensibilities is something the artiste navigates carefully.
“I try to be mindful of audience feedback. If many people give a certain type of feedback, I introspect, give weight to their response, and ensure I do a better job next time.”
When it comes to crowd work, Abhijit strikes a balance, avoiding extremes. “We are in a very polarised space where some people love crowd work and its spontaneity, while others abhor it, calling it insult comedy or a lack of content. Personally, if the audience enjoys it and the comedian is good at it, then it’s good. But I ensure nobody feels too targeted or insulted.”
With millions of views on YouTube, the pressure to consistently churn out new content is high, but he doesn’t let it overwhelm him. “There’s a lot of pressure, but that’s the case in every field. Sometimes, the pressure gets to you, particularly with algorithms wanting more content. But honing the craft is most important, and that can only be done with more stage time — writing more jokes and hitting open mics,” he says.
Abhijit feels the Indian audience has matured when it comes to political or social satire. “The idea is to stick to your voice and hope it finds its niche audience. If you try to pander too much, you’ll lose your original voice.”
Catch Abhijit Ganguly Live In Chennai on October 20, 6 pm at Phoenix MarketCity. Tickets: BookMyShow.