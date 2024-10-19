Comedy and the craft behind it

CHENNAI: “Iam in my thirties now,” Abhijit Ganguly says, pausing to let the laughter ripple through the room. “And everything changes. Even the way you smell. I used to smell like Axe or Old Spice, but now? Badminton - forehand, backhand.” Lines from his performances encapsulate his humour - sharp, self-deprecating, and relatable.

He finds comedy in the mundane, transforming everyday observations into moments of laughter, and has been a significant voice in Indian stand-up for over a decade. In this interview with CE, Abhijit, who will be performing in the city on Sunday, discusses his journey, the evolution of his humor, and how he manages to keep his comedy fresh and engaging after years on stage.

While he has performed in Chennai before, his upcoming show comes after a five-six year hiatus. He notes a unique connection with the city’s humour. “I love the Chennai style of no-nonsense dry humour. I have had a good number of Tamil friends, and personally, I like the dry, sarcastic style that reflects in their everyday style of speaking,” he says.