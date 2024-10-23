Buy Deepavali kits for Rs 499 at Amudham shops

CHENNAI: In an attempt to control price hikes of essential items in the open market, the Food Department on Tuesday introduced the Amudham Plus grocery kit, weighing 3.8 kg and priced at Rs 499. Food Minister R Sakkarapani launched the sale of the grocery kits at the Kotturpuram Amudham People’s Store on in the presence of Food Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials.

The kit includes 15 essential items such as turmeric powder, salt, mustard, cumin, fenugreek, anise, pepper, chilli, coriander, tamarind, urad dal, chickpeas, moong dal, roasted peanuts, and asafoetida. These products were sold below MRP ahead of Deepavali for the benefit of consumers, according to an official statement.

The grocery kits will be available for public sale at three Amudham People’s Stores in Kotturpuram, Anna Nagar, and Periyar Nagar, and at 10 fair price shops in Adyar, Choolaimedu, Chintadripet, K. K. Nagar, and Nandhanam, the statement added.

Speaking to reporters, Sakkarapani said the modernisation of the Gopalapuram Amudham People’s Store has boosted daily sales from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2-3 lakh.