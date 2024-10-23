Three held for assaulting guard at Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: The Mamallapuram police arrested three people, including two women, on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a private security person at the entrance of Pancha Rathas in Mamallapuram on Sunday evening. The police said that a search is on to nab one more person.

The police identified the arrested as Prabhu Inbadas (41), his wife Keerthana (29), and Shanmugapriya (38). The three of them along with Krishnamurthy (42), Shanmugapriya’s husband, were in the car on Sunday.

As they went to Pancha Rathas, security guard Ezhumalai (42) stopped their car from entering a no-entry road. He told them to park at a nearby lot and walk to Pancha Rathas complex. This led to an argument between Ezhumalai and the group.

It can be heard in the clip that the group asked Ezhumalai why he hit their car with the plastic pipe which he was using as a staff. The argument soon turned violent and the four people from the car got out, assaulted Ezhumalai, and fled.