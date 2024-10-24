Lakshya Krishnakumar's mission accomplished

CHENNAI: Where the clear sky meets the deep blue sea, soft waves cradle us as sunlight dances across the ocean, inviting us to swim. Every stroke brings with it a hint of freedom and the connection to the world around us becomes stronger. Similar is the story of Lakshya Krishnakumar. Born with autism, the 12-year-old started swimming at the age of three and has been professionally trained since he turned four. Eight years later, earlier this month he entered the World Book of Records, London, for swimming across Palk Strait, completing a distance of 56 km, in 22 hours.

“Some say it is terrifying, especially for children with special needs,” shares Lakshya about his swimming journey, “but it is something that I have enjoyed, and am passionate about. When the world tells you it is too far, too deep, too difficult, listen to your heart that says just one more stroke.”

With this viewpoint, he first swam a distance of 15 km from Neelankarai to Kannagi Statue and secured a spot in the Asia Book of Records in May 2023. On the accomplishment, he says, “It did not seem tough at all. The challenging part was travelling on the road from one place to another, swimming was not.”

Following this, Lakshya underwent vigorous training day and night for over a year to swim across Palk Strait. “The ultimate goal for Lakshya is to swim across the seven seas and put Tamil Nadu and India on the map by being the first child with special needs to break the record,” shares Aishwarya Krishnakumar, Lakshya’s mother.