Yin and yang of art

CHENNAI: Deepavali will soon arrive at our doorsteps, laden with colourfully noisy fireworks and ghee-dripping sweets. Life, however, isn’t as simple as opening the door and letting in these festivities, as it used to be back in the day. While an environmentally conscious nation slowly shifts away from all forms of pollution associated with the festival, a growing population, mindful of its health, either approaches the sweetmeats with caution or gulps them, only to descend into a whirlpool of guilt and remorse. The good is not just your plain old friendly good anymore; it now comes packaged along with fair sprinklings of the bad and the evil too.

Celebrating the yin and the yang of our existence is important to better understand the dualities that dwell within us and in the vast expanse of the universe we inhabit. Art has never shied away from this task and artists have portrayed evil with as much generosity as they did when they extolled the virtues prescribed as codes for a model living.

‘The Birth of Evil’, an 18th century Basohli painting, features evil that will haunt the earth for eternity. This form of painting thrived in the 17th and early 18th centuries at the foot of the Himalayas. Painted in multi hues of grey, it depicts 17 heads and 19 creatures, showing up from behind clouds of smoke symbolising the vile in all its glory.

The eternal struggle between the good and the evil has been brilliantly captured by Tyeb Mehta in his iconic painting, ‘Mahishasura’. The painting shot to fame when it broke all records to sell at $1.584 million at Christie’s. The work depicts the battle between the demon Mahishasura and the goddess Durga, who was created to fight the shape-shifting demon and ultimately kill him.

A look at our ancient architectural marvels will also reveal innumerable macabre sculptures of the goddess, trident in hand and conquering the forces of evil. Buddhism too, has its share of statues describing powerful battles between delusion and insight and good and evil.