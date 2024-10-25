Former Chennai DGP’s son arrested for possession and peddling of cocaine

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Thursday arrested R. Arun (40), the son of Ravindranath, a former Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, from Nandambakkam for alleged possession and peddling of cocaine.

He was arrested along with S. Megalan (42) and John Ezi (39), a Nigerian native, who were reportedly Arun’s accomplices. Cocain weighing 3.8 gm, Rs 1.02 lakh in cash and two cellphones were seized from them, police said.

With this arrest and the seizure of around 1.5 kg of methamphetamine, the GCP has signalled its intent to crack down on the trafficking, sale and consumption of synthetic drugs, multiple cops said.

According to top sources, the new Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit (ADIU) has been working on busting drug syndicates dealing with synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine for the past two months and investigated around 150 drug suppliers. Several syndicates trafficking drugs from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (as of now) and peddling it locally in Chennai have been identified.

“Some more big seizures can be expected in the coming days,” said a top GCP source. The street price of meth is pegged at Rs 5-10 crore per kilogram by central agencies like Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On October 20; one Arunkumar and Shankar Deepak Raj were arrested and interrogated, after which Antony Reuban, Santosh and Habib Clonds from Nigeria were found to be involved in this drug trade. They were also arrested. Two days later, GCP found the gang’s connection with one Viswanathan from Ongole district of Andhra Pradesh. He was promptly arrested in Madhavaram with 1.026 kg of Methamphetamine, 10 mobile phones, a two-wheeler and some cash. The search for other absconders in the case is also on.

Similarly in typical Breaking Bad style, Fleming Francis, Praveen Pranav, Kishore, Naveen, Gnanapandian, Dhanushkumar and Arunkumar (a) Kattai Arun were arrested for running a lab to produce meth. While 245 grams of Methamphetamine was seized from them, cops found that they were trying to manufacture the drug at home by buying chemicals from Sowcarpet with the help of one Gnanpandian, who was staying in a rented house in Kodungaiyur in North Chennai and studying chemistry.

Based on the state government's guidelines for a drug-free Tamil Nadu, the arrested persons involved in drug cases were tested scientifically at the Biochemistry Laboratory at a Government General Hospital in the city and it has been confirmed that the arrested persons Siddharth and Fleming Francis consumed drugs, GCP said.

Official data till August sourced from the Enforcement Bureau-CID of Tamil Nadu police shows that around 65 kg of methamphetamine, 145 kg of its precursor ephedrine, 9 kg of methaqualone, 2.1 kg of LSD and more than 1.23 lakh tablets have been seized across the state.