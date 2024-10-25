Man issues bomb threat to Velachery MRTS station over missed freebies

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old man from Ariyalur, frustrated over missing out on government freebies such as mixer grinders, fans, and TVs, allegedly issued a bomb threat to Velachery MRTS station on Tuesday.

The police traced the call to Jothivel, who was arrested from his residence in Ariyalur on Thursday. Inquiry revealed that he was previously convicted of murdering his wife and was released from prison a few months ago.

The threat call, made to the Chennai police control room, triggered a response from the Velachery police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. A thorough search of the station confirmed the threat to be a hoax. Police said Jothivel had been abandoned by his family after his release from prison.

“During interrogation, he confessed that he targeted Velachery MRTS because he had earlier petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin for help, but received no response. He appeared to be in a depressed state,” said a police officer.

Threat issued again to three aircraft

Chennai: In what has become an almost daily occurrence, the Chennai Airport received hoax bomb threats on Thursday. An unidentified person sent e-mails to the offices of Air India, Indigo and Akasa Air claiming that bombs will explode in each of the aircraft.