12 illegal recruiting agents arrested in cyber slavery cases

CHENNAI: As many as 16 cases of cyber slavery have been registered by the Tamil Nadu police across the state and 36 people, including six Malaysian nationals, have been arrested. Of these, seven cases are from Thanjavur and Tiruchy.

In connection with the seven cases, a total of 12 illegal recruiting agents have been held. The Thanjavur CB-CID has arrested P Murugan and V Sunderrajalu.

The Mayiladuthurai CB-CID has arrested V Rahamath Nisha alias Niranchana, N Siva alias Sivakumar, R Renganathan alias Aravindh, K Kannadasan and S Sathaiya.

It is alleged that the seven of them have duped 98 victims across India and sent them to Cambodia.

Furthermore, the Nagapattinam CB-CID sleuths have arrested B Saravanakumar, his brother B Santha kumar and K Mageswaran.

Likewise, T Nithish Kumar and H Haji alias Hajji Mohamad were held by the police in cases registered in Ariyalur.