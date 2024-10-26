Pinktober: Campaign that cares

CHENNAI: The sights at the Chennai Airport was pink this October. A pink ribbon walk, wherein women held pink ribbons and walked around the campus; a pink signature campaign, with a board where motivational messages were written; a pink women’s chain, they wore pink outfits and carried charts with messages — these activities were part of Pinktober. “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a global agenda celebrated under Pinktober, started by the American Cancer Society in 1985,” shares PA Anandakumar, founder and president of India Turns Pink, an NGO.
The women’s wing of the Airport Authority of India, Kalyanmayee, and India Turns Pink came together to spread awareness about breast cancer. “An airport is a happening place where all the VIPs, policymakers, and corporate people, cross the place. So in a collaborative effort, we started working on this in 2016. This is the ninth year,” he adds. This year students from Meenakshi College, Annai Veilankanni, Sindhi College of Arts and Science and others joined in the activities conducted by the team.
At the T2 Terminal of the airport, a banner reads ‘Beat breast cancer before’ — the campaign’s slogan for 2024 — and a small clinic-like setup has been organised with messages like ‘Irukuma? (Do I have it?)’, Neenga innum paarkalaya? (Have you not checked yet?)’ and signs of breast cancer — nipple discharge, lumping or thickening, visible lump, skin texture change, pulled in nipple and others.
As part of the campaign, RN Ravi, governor, inaugurated the pink clinic. Since its launch, it has screened 2,400 ground-level staff, passengers, airline staff members, and customs officers for breast cancer. “The device used is the iBreastExam. It is developed by a Gujarat-based company with headquarters in Mumbai, under the Make in India scheme,” shares Anandakumar, adding that the apparatus is sensor-based and no pain or radiation is involved. The free screening is completed in ten minutes with an accuracy rate of 90%.
After this, the patient is directed to a mammogram, biopsy, and other tests and treatments. “We refer them to a government or a private hospital. To date, maybe 600 individuals have been diagnosed with the disease at the clinic. There is usually a 7 per cent positive rate,” points out the founder. What is lacking here is the knowledge and the solution providers. “There are less than 2,000 medical oncologists who have studied the disease,” he explains.
Additionally, India Turns Pink has been conducting lectures and sessions to spread the word. “Firstly, many are not aware of the seriousness of the disease. Secondly, they think if they are diagnosed with cancer then it leads to death. When they overcome that fear, there is a panic about treatment costs. We want to break all of that.” According to Anandakumar, “We cannot eradicate, but we can control the numbers of the affected.”
To do so, as part of Indian Oil’s CSR activity, 20,000 fisherwomen will be screened and educated on breast cancer next month. This is all part of the bigger vision of the NGO, Breast Cancer free India by 2030. This drive was started by Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha Speaker, in 2018. To make this a reality, a K-to-K bus drive will be launched in June 2025. The bus will navigate through the terrains of 21 states and spread the message while curing cancer. Correspondingly, “We are insisting the government in adding this subject to the school syllabus,” concludes Anandakumar.