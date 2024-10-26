Pinktober: Campaign that cares

CHENNAI: The sights at the Chennai Airport was pink this October. A pink ribbon walk, wherein women held pink ribbons and walked around the campus; a pink signature campaign, with a board where motivational messages were written; a pink women’s chain, they wore pink outfits and carried charts with messages — these activities were part of Pinktober. “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a global agenda celebrated under Pinktober, started by the American Cancer Society in 1985,” shares PA Anandakumar, founder and president of India Turns Pink, an NGO.

The women’s wing of the Airport Authority of India, Kalyanmayee, and India Turns Pink came together to spread awareness about breast cancer. “An airport is a happening place where all the VIPs, policymakers, and corporate people, cross the place. So in a collaborative effort, we started working on this in 2016. This is the ninth year,” he adds. This year students from Meenakshi College, Annai Veilankanni, Sindhi College of Arts and Science and others joined in the activities conducted by the team.

At the T2 Terminal of the airport, a banner reads ‘Beat breast cancer before’ — the campaign’s slogan for 2024 — and a small clinic-like setup has been organised with messages like ‘Irukuma? (Do I have it?)’, Neenga innum paarkalaya? (Have you not checked yet?)’ and signs of breast cancer — nipple discharge, lumping or thickening, visible lump, skin texture change, pulled in nipple and others.

As part of the campaign, RN Ravi, governor, inaugurated the pink clinic. Since its launch, it has screened 2,400 ground-level staff, passengers, airline staff members, and customs officers for breast cancer. “The device used is the iBreastExam. It is developed by a Gujarat-based company with headquarters in Mumbai, under the Make in India scheme,” shares Anandakumar, adding that the apparatus is sensor-based and no pain or radiation is involved. The free screening is completed in ten minutes with an accuracy rate of 90%.