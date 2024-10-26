Startups from across India take part in CIIC’s ‘Mega Demo Day’

CHENNAI: The Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) inaugurated the fourth edition of its two-day annual event ‘Mega Demo Day’ on Friday. Startups, investors and government officials from across India attended the first day of the event, which saw announcements of strategic partnerships for entrepreneurs, held at Crescent School in Vandalur.

The chief guest of the event, Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, said, “We should continue to encourage such initiatives to provide young entrepreneurs with the needed resources.” M Parvez Alam, Executive Director of CIIC, reaffirmed aim to support growth of early-stage businesses.

CIIC’s new programmes – Global Hybrid Accelerator Programme, aimed at accelerating tech startups and Fundora, a funding platform to connect startups with investors – were launched. The session was attended by dignitaries including Archana Patnaik, MSME Secretary, Omkarnath Suprabhat Rath, Programme Director of MeitY Startup Hub, Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of Startup TN and Arun Raj, Chengalpattu Collector.