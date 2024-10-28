Head constable ends her life at house in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old police head constable allegedly died by suicide at her house in Kancheepuram on Saturday night after an argument with her husband over the death of their pet puppies.

Kancheepuram Taluk police said T Girija was the head constable at Chengalpattu All Women Police Station (AWPS). Her husband Dhikeshwaran was head constable (L&O) with Maduravoyal police station.

A few days ago, two of their pet puppies died after falling into a drainage nearby. This led to arguments between the couple. After one such argument on Saturday night, Girija took the extreme step.

As she did respond to his phone calls, Dhikeshwaran asked one of their relatives to check on her. Soon after, the relatives found her dead inside the house. Police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nandu’s state health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)