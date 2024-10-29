Six men nabbed for swindling Rs 10 lakh from private company

CHENNAI: Six men were arrested by South Zone Cyber Crime police in Chennai on Friday for allegedly swindling Rs 10 lakh from a private company under the pretext of converting their money to USDT (Tether), a form of cryptocurrency with a stable price, at cheaper rates. Based on a complaint, the police traced and nabbed the gang from Theni.

Police identified the suspects as S Aswanth (23) of Madurai, Mohammed Ismayil Parvesh (21) of Karur district, and V Abhiraja (29), A Loganathan (23), E Kumaresan (28) and S Mageshkumar (25) of Theni district.

A private company employee lodged a complaint with the city police saying that a group approached them saying that they would transfer the company’s money and deposit it as USDT, to their branch in Dubai for a cheaper rate. The company transferred Rs 10 lakh to the gang. However, as they neither deposited the USDT nor returned the amount, the company registered a case.

The police examined the bank account to which the amount was transferred and traced it to Theni. Inquiries revealed that the gang had paid an amount and taken over the bank accounts of several people there, which they used to swindle money.

The police seized Rs 10.9 lakh in cash, a car, eight mobile phones, three iPads, 33 sim cards, 20 ATM cards, and four bank passbooks from the gang. All six were sent for judicial remand on Saturday.