Deepavali treats and festive feasts

CHENNAI: Every year on Deepavali, kitchens buzz with excitement as families whip up their favourite treats, each bite packed with the flavours of tradition and celebration and a little touch of homeliness. Aashna Reddy writes about the shards of people’s food memories and recipes that root them to their culture. Let’s get into these irresistible creations.

Thanjavur’s timeless tastes

Sukanya shares her recipe for Ashoka Halwa, a beloved Thanjavur delicacy that’s rich, glossy, and perfect for Deepavali celebrations. With its melt-in-the-mouth texture and the comforting flavours of moong dal, this halwa brings a traditional touch to festive sweets.

RECIPE

Dry roast 1 cup of moong dal for 2 minutes, wash, and pressure cook. Grind it into a fine paste.

In a kadai, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee and roast some cashews. Set aside.

Add 1/2 cup of ghee to the kadai, then fry 1 spoon of atta (wheat flour) on low flame, ensuring there are no lumps.

Add the moong dal paste and stir continuously. Mix in 2 cups of sugar and keep stirring.

Add orange colouring and the remaining ghee, stirring until the mixture curls away from the sides and develops a glossy halwa texture, about 10-15 minutes.

Toss in the roasted cashews and serve.

Salem’s sweet somethings

Over in Salem, Lakshmi Priya believes in combining her favourite ingredients for Deepavali. “Salem is known for its cashews, and I love mangoes, so why not put them together in a burfi? It’s so easy, but tastes like something special.”

Recipe

Blend 1 cup of dried mango pieces into a paste.

In a pan, dissolve 1 cup sugar with 1/4 cup water to form a syrup.

Mix in 1 cup ground cashew powder and the mango paste, stirring on low heat until it thickens.

Spread the mixture on a greased plate and let it cool, then cut into small squares or diamonds.

Lakshmi Priya says, “It’s rich, fruity, and the perfect treat to offer guests when they come by during the festival.”