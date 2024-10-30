Deepavali treats and festive feasts

CHENNAI: Every year on Deepavali, kitchens buzz with excitement as families whip up their favourite treats, each bite packed with the flavours of tradition and celebration and a little touch of homeliness. Aashna Reddy writes about the shards of people’s food memories and recipes that root them to their culture. Let’s get into these irresistible creations.
Thanjavur’s timeless tastes
Sukanya shares her recipe for Ashoka Halwa, a beloved Thanjavur delicacy that’s rich, glossy, and perfect for Deepavali celebrations. With its melt-in-the-mouth texture and the comforting flavours of moong dal, this halwa brings a traditional touch to festive sweets.
RECIPE
Dry roast 1 cup of moong dal for 2 minutes, wash, and pressure cook. Grind it into a fine paste.
In a kadai, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee and roast some cashews. Set aside.
Add 1/2 cup of ghee to the kadai, then fry 1 spoon of atta (wheat flour) on low flame, ensuring there are no lumps.
Add the moong dal paste and stir continuously. Mix in 2 cups of sugar and keep stirring.
Add orange colouring and the remaining ghee, stirring until the mixture curls away from the sides and develops a glossy halwa texture, about 10-15 minutes.
Toss in the roasted cashews and serve.
Salem’s sweet somethings
Over in Salem, Lakshmi Priya believes in combining her favourite ingredients for Deepavali. “Salem is known for its cashews, and I love mangoes, so why not put them together in a burfi? It’s so easy, but tastes like something special.”
Recipe
Blend 1 cup of dried mango pieces into a paste.
In a pan, dissolve 1 cup sugar with 1/4 cup water to form a syrup.
Mix in 1 cup ground cashew powder and the mango paste, stirring on low heat until it thickens.
Spread the mixture on a greased plate and let it cool, then cut into small squares or diamonds.
Lakshmi Priya says, “It’s rich, fruity, and the perfect treat to offer guests when they come by during the festival.”
Chennai’s celebration of light
As the vibrant lights of Deepavali illuminate homes and the air fills with the joyous sounds of celebration, the sweet aroma of freshly made rasgulla beckons from the kitchen.
This delightful treat, with its creamy texture and rich flavour, captures the essence of the festival, bringing families together to share in the joy of sweets. Sameera Narayanan’s simple yet unique recipe allows you to create these melt-in-your-mouth rasgullas that are perfect for offering to guests or indulging in yourself as you revel in the festive spirit.
This innovative treat combines the beloved rasgulla with a rich chocolate coating, creating a delightful explosion of flavours.
Recipe:
Prepare rasgullas using one cup of chenna (freshly made cottage cheese) mixed with 1/2 cup of condensed milk. Shape into small balls and set aside.
Melt one cup of dark chocolate in a microwave or double boiler.
Dip each rasgulla in the melted chocolate, ensuring it’s fully coated.
Place them on parchment paper to set and garnish with crushed nuts before serving.
“Rasgulla Chocolate Truffles are a fun surprise for guests,” says Sameera from Chennai. “They’re not just sweet; they’re a conversation starter!”