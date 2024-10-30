Excess fee: Barred from exam, girl attempts suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old third-year BA Economics student of Guru Nanak College, a government-aided college in Velachery, attempted suicide after she was barred from writing exam on Monday for refusing to pay the semester fee, which was more than what was fixed by the government.

The student had also filed a case against the college, which is pending in the Madras HC. Despite the intervention of Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), the college refused to issue her hall ticket, said her mother D Lakshmi.

After enrolment, she had paid Rs 28,000 as fee in first year and Rs 27,000 in second year. The college demanded Rs 30,000 in the third year. However, the government-stipulated fee is around Rs 800 for first year and Rs 300 each for the subsequent years, as per a communique from the college to the DCE in 2018.

‘Action against college only after talks with higher edu officials’

DCE sources said the government-stipulated fee has remained unchanged since 2018. Since the college refused to issue hall ticket for writing her exam, the student wrote to the Higher Education Secretary and the DCE, seeking intervention.

On Monday, when exams were held, DCE officials and police visited the college to negotiate with administration. But college authorities didn’t relent. Upset over not being allowed to write the exam, she consumed poison near the college. She is currently in ICU and her condition is stable, her mother said.