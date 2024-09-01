DRI seizes 10.13 kg meth worth Rs 50 crore in Chennai, arrests six persons in two days

CHENNAI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Saturday said it has busted a massive methamphetamine trafficking network in Chennai and seized 10.13 kg of the drug worth Rs 50.65 crore in the market.

Six persons were arrested in the operation conducted on Thursday and Friday, sources said. The drug was meant to be transported to Sri Lanka through sea from some ports.

It was being transported via road when DRI officials seized it from a car at Potheri, 50 km south of the city.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence that three persons would be transporting narcotics from Chennai to the southern coast of the state for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka, officers of DRI Chennai Zonal Unit intercepted a vehicle near Potheri and found 10 packets containing 10.13 kg of methamphetamine in a specially made cavity under the backseat. The drug was seized under the NDPS Act,1985, sources said.

Further searches were carried out at the premises of key personnel involved in the smuggling of drugs and the mastermind of the racket, a person who supplied the contraband and a mediator were arrested.

A sum of Rs 1.3 crore which is the sale proceeds of the offence and three vehicles used by the offenders have also been seized. Further investigation is under progress.