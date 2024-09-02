‘Considering future’, 11 students held for possession of ganja in Chennai let off on bail

CHENNAI: As many as 11 students of a private college in Potheri who were arrested for possession of ganja were let go on bail by the judicial magistrate on Sunday, “considering their future,” police said.

This was after police conducted raids in around 500 houses of a gated community near the college, following which they registered 20 cases and arrested 21 people on Saturday, including 11 students of the institute. The other accused, along with history-sheeter Selvamani (29) were sent for judicial remand.

The police seized around half a kilogramme of ganja, six ganja chocolates and five bhang balls. Tobacco (hookah), a smoking pot, seven hookah machines, 6 kg of hookah powder and a huge cache of liquor bottles were also seized.

A total of 2.25 kg of ganja, five swords and knives were seized from Selvamani’s residence in Guduvanchery, police added. The owner of a local eatery, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has also been held for selling ganja chocolates to the students.