Start camera, exploitation!

The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study, therefore, cautions: ‘Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar!’

These are the opening lines of the Hema Committee report, which details the issues women face in the Malayalam film industry. The report says that the “glamour of the industry is just an exterior glitter, but hovering over it are dark clouds of distress and agony, kept hidden from the outer world.”

The three-member committee, comprising chairperson K Hema, a retired justice, veteran actor T Sarada, and retired IAS officer KB Valsalakumari, revealed disturbing details in the 295-page report, parts of which have not yet been disclosed, considering the sensitivity of the information. Following the report’s release on August 19, several women have come out with shocking allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against the Malayalam industry’s bigwigs. The alleged perpetrators include actors Siddique, Jayasurya, Mukesh (also an MLA), Baburaj, and filmmakers Ranjith, Hariharan, and VK Prakash. Some of these men who held powerful positions in various film bodies have now been forced to resign. Owing to pressure from all corners, Mohanlal has also quit the president post of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), and along with him all the other 16 executive committee members. The joint resignation has been called by many as an act of “cowardice.”

Earlier this year, when the industry was churning out blockbusters on a trot, but without any female presence, many questioned, “Where are all the women in Malayalam cinema?”. The tables have now turned, with people asking, “Where are all the men?”

The rise of WCC

It all started on that fateful night in February 2017 when a prominent female actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi, the home of Malayalam cinema. The incident triggered widespread outrage, leading to the arrest of Dileep for allegedly hiring men to execute the crime at his behest. Said to be the first reported ‘quotation for rape’ case in the entire country, the incident created major rifts in the Malayalam industry.