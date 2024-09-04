Leftover conundrum

CHENNAI : Leftovers are like a dependable friend we all need in our lives, always there when you need them, just waiting for their moment to step up and save the day. They are the original ‘meal prep’, saving us time, money, and a last-minute panic over what’s for dinner. Who has not peeked into the fridge, spotted yesterday’s curry or leftover meals, ready to reheat and eat in minutes? But before you crown that three-day-old casserole as your lifesaver, it’s time to ask — is it as good as it seems?
Sure, leftovers can be a gift that keeps on giving, but they can also be a ticking time bomb if not handled right. There’s more going on in that container than one might think.
In this tasty yet eye-opening guide, CE dives fork-first into the delicious, the dangerous, and the downright surprising truths about leftover cuisine.
With food delivery apps just a tap away, it’s easy to get used to letting someone else do the cooking. The problem is, that it’s hard to judge portion sizes when ordering, so we often end up with more leftovers than expected. We stash them in the fridge, thinking we will save money by eating them later. But we don’t know how long that food’s been sitting around before it reached our table.
Manju P George, chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kerala, provides her insight on dealing with these tasty leftovers. “If you’re not going to finish your meal, it’s better to transfer the leftovers to a container and refrigerate them quickly. But certain foods — especially those with lots of gravy, masala, or cream — start spoiling the moment they’re left out. Even if you reheat them later, there’s a risk, particularly for children, the elderly, or anyone with digestive issues.”
Manju stresses that while some foods like biryani or ghee rice might be safer to reheat, dishes with masala, baked goods, or anything fried can undergo changes in their chemical composition and fat content, making them potentially harmful. “There’s no completely healthy way to eat these leftovers,” she warns.
So, she offers a practical tip. “As soon as you have finished cooking, quickly cool down any extra portions, either by placing the hot vessel in water or refrigerating it immediately. Eat it within two hours while it’s still at room temperature, and when you’re ready to reheat it the next day, make sure you only heat the portion you need.”
Rajiv Ambat, founder and CEO of NuvoVivo and SOLVEMyHealth, says he is not a fan of throwing away leftover food. “However, I’m also not on board with the idea that it’s fine to reheat leftovers without a second thought. There’s a middle path — plan your meals so there’s minimal waste. Leftover food has a higher chance of contamination, especially if it’s not stored properly or reheated correctly. Harmful bacteria can grow in it, even if it looks and smells fine,” he warns.
Ambat explains that there are two types of bacteria to watch out for, spoilage bacteria, which make food soggy, slimy, and smelly, and pathogenic bacteria, which are far more dangerous. “The scary part is that pathogenic bacteria like E. coli, Botulinum, and Salmonella don’t make food look or taste any different.” That’s why it’s important to refrigerate leftovers within two to three hours and consume them within two to three days, he explains.
However, he adds, reheating can decrease the nutritional value, particularly for heat-sensitive vitamins like Vitamin C, Omega-3, and B vitamins. Plus, reheated proteins can turn the dishes rubbery or hard, affecting both texture and taste.
Then comes meal prep, storing cut vegetables, marinated meats, and fish in perfectly organised containers for up to a week. According to home chef Priya Kolassery, it’s better not to store meat products alongside other items. And they should have their own separate freezer space.
“Marinating meat is a great idea, but it should always be frozen if not used immediately. Vegetables and other foods should be kept in airtight containers to maintain freshness. Additionally, some items like garlic and onion should not be kept in the fridge. These considerations are important to ensure proper meal prep and food safety,” she says.
To avoid the risks of meal-prep, Rajiv suggests maintaining a refrigerator temperature below 4°C and a freezer temperature below -18°C, and always keeping your fridge clean to prevent cross-contamination.
Ammu Jinto, a seasoned home chef, shares her approach for creatively managing leftovers. “I always try to cook in a way that minimises leftovers, but when they do happen, I get creative with them. For example, if I have leftover chapatis, I roll them up, cut them into strips, and turn them into a noodle-like dish with veggies, paneer, or chicken. Chapatis can also be transformed into wraps, offering a nutritious and balanced option. If dosa batter is left over, I either make uttapams by adding vegetables or paniyarams.”
Repurposing leftovers into a nutritious meal isn’t a new idea — it’s been a part of our culinary tradition for ages. For example, pazhamkanji, a staple in Kerala cuisine. The nutritional profile changes with increased lactic acid, enhanced protein, and beneficial bacteria. This transformation helps in digestion and can even soothe ulcer issues.”
She also highlights that leftovers like idli, puttu, or idiyappam can be reinvented. “Idiyappam can be reimagined as noodles, while puttu can become upma with spices. These dishes become delightful snacks every day.”
However, Priya notes that this approach is most effective with home-cooked food. “With hotel leftovers, the uncertainty of ingredients and preparation times raises food safety concerns. It’s important to ensure even simple actions, like avoiding utensil contamination, to maintain safety.”
Chapati noodles
by Ammu Jinto
Ingredients
Leftover chapatis: 3
Eggs: 3 (scrambled)
Butter: 1 tbsp
Garlic: 1 tbsp, finely chopped
Carrot: ½ cup, thinly sliced
Capsicum: ½ cup, thinly sliced
Beans: ½ cup, thinly sliced
Onion: ½ cup, thinly sliced
Tomato: ½ cup, thinly sliced
Pepper: ½ tsp
Tomato sauce: 1 tbsp
Soy sauce: 1 tbsp
Salt: To taste
Method: Slice chapatis into thin strips like noodles. Heat butter in a pan. Add garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds. Add the sliced carrots, capsicum, beans, onion, tomato, and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes. Add scrambled eggs and chapati strips. Pour in the tomato sauce and soy sauce. Increase the heat and stir-fry on high flame for 2 minutes, ensuring the chapati strips are well-coated with the sauces. Serve it hot.
Leftover rice dosa
By Murali Krishnan
Ingredients
Leftover rice: 1 cup
Semolina (rava): ½ cup
Rice flour: ½ cup
Curd: ½ cup
Salt: To taste
Water: As needed
Onion: 1 small, finely chopped
Green chillies: 2, finely chopped
Method: In a mixer jar, combine leftover rice, semolina, rice flour, curd, and salt. Add enough water to blend everything into a smooth batter. Transfer the batter to a bowl. Add onion and green chillies. If the batter is too thick, add more water. Heat tawa on medium heat. Pour a ladleful of batter and spread it out. Cook until the edges start to lift and the dosa turns golden brown. Serve the dosa hot with chutney or sambar.
Unniyappam with leftover dosa batter
by Sheeba La Fleur
Ingredients
Leftover dosa batter: 2 cups
Rice flour: ½ cup
Jaggery syrup: ½ cup
Banana: 1 (ripe)
Water: 2 tbsp (optional, if needed)
Baking soda: ¼ tbsp
Cardamom powder: ¼ tbsp
Coconut chunks: ¼ cup
Coconut oil: For frying
Method
Combine the leftover dosa batter, rice flour, and banana in a blender. Blend until it becomes smooth. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add the jaggery syrup, baking soda, cardamom powder, and coconut chunks. Mix everything well until the ingredients are fully incorporated. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes. Heat coconut oil in paniyaram pan. Pour a tablespoon of the batter into each hole of the pan. Fry on medium flame until the unniyappams are golden brown and cooked through. Remove them and drain the excess oil.
Chapathi chaat By Priya Kolasseri
Ingredients: Chapathi: 3 Onion: 1 Carrot: 2 Cabbage: 1 cup ,Groundnuts: 50 grams ,Sev (mixture): ½ cup, Tomato: 2 small Garam masala: ½ tsp ,Boiled chickpeas: ¼ cup,Chaat masala: 1 tsp Chilli powder: ½ tsp ,Coriander powder: ½ tsp ,Salt: To taste Water: As needed ,Coriander leaves: For garnish
Method: In a pan, heat some oil. Add half of the onion and grated carrot, and cabbage to the hot oil. Sauté until the onions turn translucent and the vegetables are slightly tender. Add the chopped tomatoes to the pan and sauté until they become soft. Sprinkle garam masala, chaat masala, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt over the sautéed vegetables. Stir well and cook for another minute to allow the spices to blend. Tear the chapatis into bite-sized pieces and add them to the pan. Add the remaining raw grated carrot, cabbage, chopped onion, sev, groundnuts, and boiled chickpeas. Mix everything well and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve the Chapathi Chaat hot.