Leftover conundrum

CHENNAI : Leftovers are like a dependable friend we all need in our lives, always there when you need them, just waiting for their moment to step up and save the day. They are the original ‘meal prep’, saving us time, money, and a last-minute panic over what’s for dinner. Who has not peeked into the fridge, spotted yesterday’s curry or leftover meals, ready to reheat and eat in minutes? But before you crown that three-day-old casserole as your lifesaver, it’s time to ask — is it as good as it seems?

Sure, leftovers can be a gift that keeps on giving, but they can also be a ticking time bomb if not handled right. There’s more going on in that container than one might think.

In this tasty yet eye-opening guide, CE dives fork-first into the delicious, the dangerous, and the downright surprising truths about leftover cuisine.

With food delivery apps just a tap away, it’s easy to get used to letting someone else do the cooking. The problem is, that it’s hard to judge portion sizes when ordering, so we often end up with more leftovers than expected. We stash them in the fridge, thinking we will save money by eating them later. But we don’t know how long that food’s been sitting around before it reached our table.

Manju P George, chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kerala, provides her insight on dealing with these tasty leftovers. “If you’re not going to finish your meal, it’s better to transfer the leftovers to a container and refrigerate them quickly. But certain foods — especially those with lots of gravy, masala, or cream — start spoiling the moment they’re left out. Even if you reheat them later, there’s a risk, particularly for children, the elderly, or anyone with digestive issues.”

Manju stresses that while some foods like biryani or ghee rice might be safer to reheat, dishes with masala, baked goods, or anything fried can undergo changes in their chemical composition and fat content, making them potentially harmful. “There’s no completely healthy way to eat these leftovers,” she warns.

So, she offers a practical tip. “As soon as you have finished cooking, quickly cool down any extra portions, either by placing the hot vessel in water or refrigerating it immediately. Eat it within two hours while it’s still at room temperature, and when you’re ready to reheat it the next day, make sure you only heat the portion you need.”