Blackbuck death: IIT-M caps speed on campus

CHENNAI: IIT Madras, on Wednesday, imposed a speed limit of 20km/hr on vehicular movement inside its campus after a blackbuck was hit by a car and died. This was the second such incident in a month. Those found violating the speed limit will be fined Rs 10,000.

Calling such incidents unacceptable, IIT-M director V Kamakoti wrote in an official communication addressed to colleagues and students, “The campus belongs to wildlife also and we have intruded into their homes. We must show responsibility to avert such accidents. From 12 noon Wednesday, maximum speed is 20 km/hour within campus. Any violation will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, second-time violation will debar the vehicle from entering campus.”

Further, any injury to wildlife will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh and the vehicle will be seized until the driver and vehicle are handed over to the Guindy National Park wildlife warden, he said.

Kamakoti said these regulations and fines alone will not solve the problem unless every one, by letter and spirit, understands and agrees to coexist with our most beloved and endangered wildlife and help the administration in implementing the rules effectively.