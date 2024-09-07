CBI searches Chennai police inspector's house over alleged land dispute corruption

CHENNAI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI, Chennai on Friday searched five locations, including the Anna Nagar house of Nungambakkam police inspector Anand Babu, in connection with his alleged illegal intervention in a land dispute. The inspector was named as one of the accused in an FIR registered by the CBI on August 29, on directions of the Madras High Court.

According to the FIR, the complainant, T Karthik, had been embroiled in a dispute over a piece of land in Shollinganallur with M Saravanan and S Devan since 2018, with multiple cases pending. On May 14 this year, Anand Babu, the then Neelankarai inspector, accompanied Saravanan, Devan, Gopalakrishnan, Srivatsan, and around 20 other rowdy elements, along with 10 police personnel, to trespass on Karthik’s property.

In his complaint, Karthik accused the inspector of misusing his position to assist rowdy elements in taking control of the property, despite a circular issued by the police urging officers to avoid involvement in civil disputes. Karthik also alleged that the group damaged the compound wall, manhandled him and his elderly parents, and threatened to file a false FIR against him.