Disaster averted in Vallur as CNG pipe burst tackled within 20 mins

CHENNAI: In a major scare, a compressed natural gas (CNG) pipeline belonging to Torrent Gas burst and began to leak gas. It was addressed within 20 minutes and no untoward incident was reported.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials told TNIE that the pipeline broke out at around 1.20 pm in the outskirts of Manali New Town.

Torrent Gas, the city domestic natural gas supplier, had laid pipeline in two stretches i.e from its Vallur facility to Madhavaram and Vallur to Ambattur to supply CNG to the public for domestic, commercial and also for industrial use.

The pipeline that burst was on the Vallur to Madhavaram stretch at about 3 km from Vallur in the dry bed of Kosasthalaiyar River. Immediately police alerted Torrent Gas authorities and they immediately shut the main valve within 20 minutes. Sources said Torrent authorities have indicated to the authorities that the damage might have happened when Water Resources Department officials were desilting the Kosasthaliayar river.