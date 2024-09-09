Scanty solutions for safety

CHENNAI: There are parts of the world where gender segregation occurs for reasons of anti-sexuality driven morality codes. This may happen both in public, such as in religious spaces and institutions of learning, as well as privately, in how household spaces are demarcated or utilised. India, obviously, has those codes as well, and they can be rigid. However, in this country, gender segregation isn’t only regressive. It is also, in a strange way, semi-progressive: it exists in certain contexts in order to protect women — from Indian men and their obscene and violent ways.

Ladies’ compartments have been a fixture on certain short-haul trains in Indian cities for a long time, and these have been widely used especially by women who work outside the home and commute to their workplaces. Their existence is a safety measure not only in terms of the obvious aspect of being less likely to be preyed on during a commute, but also help some people convince their families to accept or allow their careers.

A few months ago, the air carrier Indigo introduced women-friendly seating on its planes, providing this option during booking. A few months into this initiative, travellers are actively choosing it. The service was availed between 60%-70% times more often in August than it was in July, probably as a result of increased recent public awareness about it.

A spate of sexual harassment cases in the air involving Indian men — including everything from urinating on co-passengers to assault — have made headlines in the last couple of years. Shocking incidents aside, the deep discomfort that many men make women travellers feel is something that companies have also taken seriously.