Sithalapakkam resident foils burglary; Velachery house robbed of gold, cash

CHENNAI: The resident of a house in Sithalapakkam nabbed a burglar, who was trying to escape after stealing Rs 1,000 from the house, in the wee hours of Sunday. He was handed over to the police. In another incident, gold weighing 20 sovereigns and Rs 1.3 lakh cash were allegedly stolen from a house in Velachery.

Anand (33), the resident of the house in Sithalapakkam, had gone to sleep in a room on the ground floor while his parents and sister were sleeping on the first floor. Around midnight, two men broke into the house and stole Rs 1,000 from a cupboard on the ground floor.

“While they were trying to escape, Anand woke up and nabbed one of them. The other person escaped. Anand locked up the burglar in a room and alerted Perumbakkam police. The burglar was later identified as Seenu (25),” said a source. Police have taken him into custody and launched a search for the other burglar.

At Velachery, Kumar (41), a mason, asked his wife to bring some money from their cupboard to pay workers. However, when she opened the cupboard, the cash and gold were missing. Medavakkam police have initiated an inquiry. There were no signs of forced entry into the house.

“The family would keep the house key in a small cupboard outside the house when they went out. A person could have seen this and stolen the items when they were out,” a police source said.