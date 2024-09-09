Tiruttani fire: Mom dies at hospital

CHENNAI: The mother of the two infants, who got charred to death in Tiruttani on Friday, succumbed to her burn injuries at a government hospital on Saturday. Police said the deceased, P Manjula (31), was a resident of a three-storey house at Tiruttani.

She lived on the second floor with her husband Prem Kumar (32), and sons three-year-old P Mithulan and one-year-old P Nakulan. In the wee hours of Friday, a fire broke out in the junction box of the house on the ground floor where the owner’s family resided.

The owner’s family managed to wake up and escape from the thick smoke and fire, but by the time they could alert Prem and his family, the fire had already spread onto their floor. All four of the family sustained severe burn injuries.

They were rushed to Tiruvallur Government Hospital from where they were referred to Kilpauk Government Medical. The two kids, who sustained more than 90% burns, succumbed to their injuries on Friday. Prem is still under treatment, the police added.