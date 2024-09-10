Another complaint against 'Mahavishnu'; CSR filed

CHENNAI: A day after his arrest for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups of people and intentionally insulting a person with disability, another complaint was lodged against self-proclaimed motivational speaker Mahavishnu at Thiruvottiyur police station on Sunday. A CSR has been registered.

Police sources said the complaint was lodged by a representative of a association for persons with disabilities. Mahavishnu, the founder of Paramporul Foundation, made controversial remarks about the connection between past-life sins and disability during a programme at Saidapet government school on August 28. He also allegedly insulted a visually impaired teacher, who questioned the appropriateness of his speech.