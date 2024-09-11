Capturing beachside moments

CHENNAI: A trip to hill top, an evening jaunt to the beach, a campfire near a river side, or an off-grid summer vacation, were considered a luxury a few decades ago. As years pass by, these destinations have become part of places to visit on the roster and more accessible. Even significant moments like birthdays, weddings, a grand lunch or dinner, a very important meeting, are all synonymous with celebrations, and demand an aesthetically- compelling space.

Aesthetics that include the colours, architecture, designs and patterns, plays a huge role in setting the tone for the event. Dream destinations are not confined to one’s imagination anymore.Today, it’s very much possible to taste every essence of the utopian paradise one has been longing for their special days.

Samson Group’s new venture into hospitality, Samaaya, aims at fulfilling these wishes of people, and thoughtfully chosethe beachside as their spot for orchestrating events — be it personal or professional. Sprawling across four acres with mesemerising and soothing views of the sea, Samaaya has seven venues that can accommodate over 1,500 people.

Rajiv Sampat, chairman of the Samson Group of companies, says, “Aesthetics are the essence of not only events but life itself. They are expressions of creativity and uniqueness. Indians have aesthetics and art ingrained in the cultural and even religious events. Samaaya salutes and celebrates this Indian spirits.”

Tracing back to the ancient civilisations, and drawing connections to that era, Rajiv says, “Beachsides or coasts is where all civilisation began.The oldest murals in India depict various ceremonies and gatherings on the beachside.The world renowned Mamallapuram shore temples are an everlasting testament of that. Samaaya on ECR embodies the spirit of the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu.It is our desire that people use this venue for weddings, events and even concerts.”

Nature for many, is a go to theme. With very close proximity to sea, Samaaya, that also means auspicious time and place, offers a wide range of choice, blending tradition and contemporary style — Beach Glory, with a beachfront view; Orchid Lawn topped with verdant green; Copacabana German Tent, with a German tent with a tinge of elegance; Tulip lawn, a quaint space for gatherings; Santorini Terrace, a terrace venue offering a panoramic view; Banyan Lawn with the space girdled with nature; Milap, offering a space for all kinds of gatherings.