Chennai inaugurates health check-up program for over 11,000 sanitary staff

CHENNAI: GCC Mayor R Priya inaugurated a master health check-up camp at Stanley Government Hospital on Tuesday for sanitary workers, including those from NULM and domestic breeding checkers. The corporation has allocated around Rs 1,000 per person for the check-up, with a total budget of Rs 1.19 crore for the first phase which will cover 11,931 employees.

The programme, set to cover 4,571 permanent staff and 7,360 temporary workers, will continue over the next three months in Stanley Government Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, TN Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy. Each hospital will be responsible for conducting health check-ups for 25 employees per day.

The check-up includes a total of 16 health tests such as complete hemogram and ESR, urinalysis, blood sugar, cholesterol, liver function tests, thyroid, HIV, cervical cancer screening for individuals over 35 years.

Speaking to reporters, Priya said dengue cases have been reduced this year compared to last year. While around 6,000 cases were reported in 2023, with 87 cases in September alone, only 12 cases have been recorded this year, she said.