Five arrested for cheating 24 people of Rs 8 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five persons were arrested for allegedly swindling a total of Rs 8 crore from 24 people under the pretext of getting them jobs in Peace Scouts and Guides India.

Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, identified the arrested men as Vimal, Arivazhagan, Chellapandi, Thirumurugan and Udhayakumar. The police have recovered some ‘fake’ documents belonging to the organisation from Vimal.

According to the police, the five men were running Peace Scouts and Guides India, the Tamil Nadu branch of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, which is aided by the union government.

Under the pretext of providing jobs, the arrested men allegedly gave fake job offers bearing the titles of district organisation commissioner, scoutmaster and scout guide captain to the victims.

The issue came to light when a victim, who gave Rs 6.5 crore to the accused to get the post of district organisation commissioner, filed a police complaint. He had sought back his money in vain after the suspects failed to provide him a job.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the website of Peace Scouts and Guides India contained a notice stating that the arrested persons were terminated from all their responsibilities in the organisation.