‘Manavar Manasu’ lays bare Ponneri students’ toilet woes

CHENNAI: Most of the complaints dropped by the students in the ‘Manavar Manasu’ box at Ponneri Government Girls Higher Secondary School urged the authorities to take up repair work and proper upkeep of the school toilets. With around 1,400 students, the school has 20 toilets, some of which are designated for teachers. However, students and parents rued that the toilets for students situated among bushes are in poor condition.

“The toilets have no proper doors, and there are several itchy caterpillars. The toilets are also not clean. Please help us,” read one of the letters posted by a group of students. School Management Committee (SMC) members said many other letters also focused on the same issue.

The school education department has kept complaint boxes named ‘Manavar Manasu’ in all the government schools across the state and they have to be opened in the presence of SMC members and parents. SMC members said the toilets have been in this condition for over two years despite repeated petitions to the HM and officials.

“The district educational office is located on the school campus itself. We have approached several officials, and elected representatives have also visited school. However, the issue remains unresolved,” said an SMC member.

The school recently repaired a few pipes, but no steps have been taken to fix the toilets. Parents emphasised the need for a permanent sanitation worker to clean the toilets at least once a day. “Students avoid drinking water throughout the day, fearing they will have to use the toilets. Girls especially struggle to use the facilities during their periods,” said a parent.

Officials from the school education department said that they would inspect the school and take appropriate action.