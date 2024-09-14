A fair on diversity

CHENNAI: The Duchess Club, founded by Nina Reddy, Sujata Mundhra, Anu Agarwal, Anu Sachidev and Rathi Nilakantan, has spent the last 23 years bringing together women who want to grow and evolve. One way they’ve kept this spirit alive is through the Duchess Utsav, now a yearly tradition that attracts people from all over the country. The Duchess Utsav 2024, a showcase of creativity and community, took place from September 12 to 14 at the Savera Hotel in Chennai.

This celebrated annual event, organised by the Duchess Club, drew a diverse crowd from across the country, featuring nearly 90 stalls from budding entrepreneurs and NGOs. The utsav, now in its 23rd year, is a testament to the club’s dedication to supporting women’s growth and innovation.

This year’s theme, ‘My Duchess Utsav’, encourages members to take ownership of the event. As Nina and Sujata shared, “When we started, we wanted it to be for women who wanted to evolve, and to do that requires a whole lot of elements, one of them being business.”

The founders have kept the Utsav accessible by offering stalls at affordable rates, as they believe the vendors’ products should be reasonably priced. This participatory event includes a sponsored fashion show on September 13, organised by the members themselves. Vendor selection has also evolved over time. “Earlier, we used to call vendors and see their products in person. Now, they send us their products online along with the pricing,” Nina and Sujata said, adding that they strive to maintain a variety of products without too much repetition.

Among the food stalls is Kesar Kumbhat’s, who participated at her daughter Avanti’s insistence. “She pushed me into it, and now this is the only exhibition I participate in,” Kesar said. Everything is homemade, from sweets to theplas, and all the proceeds go to charity. “The satisfaction of doing something on your own and contributing to charity is much better than just donating money directly,” she explained. Her son papdi and theplas have become must-tries for visitors, and she also takes custom orders a day in advance, which go toward causes such as animal rights and Jain social groups.