Anna Nagar Pocso case: Accused named in FIR arrested after two weeks

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks after being named in a Pocso case FIR, a 31-year-old man was arrested by the city police on Thursday night. He will be sent to judicial remand on completion of inquiry, police said.

According to sources, the arrested man, Sathish, is a water can supplier, and was named in the FIR on August 30. On September 1, a 14-year-old boy, a relative of the victim, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in 2022. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later released.

When asked about the delay in arresting Sathish, a senior police officer said, “We were collecting information and conducting inquiries about Sathish. We arrested him only after we had enough evidence.”

The case which was registered at the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) had its investigation officer changed days after the girl’s parents alleged that the inspector assaulted them when they went to the station for an inquiry. The police, however, denied the allegations. The Madras High Court took suo moto cognizance of the case.

A couple of days ago, the city police initiated an internal inquiry after an audio clip of the victim giving her statement to the police got leaked.