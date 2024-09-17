Bus falls on auto, driver crushed to death in Chennai; five hurt

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old auto driver named Dinesh was killed when an MTC bus fell from a height of 10-15 feet on to the service road from the Maduravoyal bypass road and crushed his vehicle, on Monday evening. The bus driver had lost control while swerving to avoid a two-wheeler rider. At least five passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the bus heading to Tambaram from Red Hills was travelling along the Maduravoyal bypass road. When it neared a toll plaza, a two-wheeler rider ahead of the vehicle made a sudden turn. The bus driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting him and lost control of the vehicle.

“The bus fell into the service road around 10-15 feet below and crash-landed on an autorickshaw going that way, crushing Dinesh to death. Passersby helped the bus passengers deboard and alerted the police. At least five of the passengers suffered minor injuries. The bus driver is undergoing treatment, and we are yet to get a statement from him,” a police officer said.

Dinesh’s body was sent for postmortem.