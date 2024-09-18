Chennai sizzles at 39.2°C, new high for September in 22 years

CHENNAI: Chennaiites are enduring one of the worst heat spells in September. The Indian Meteorological Department weather station in Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday, which is five degrees above normal and equals the highest recorded temperature during September after 2002. This number was first recorded as an all-time record since 1920 on September 28, 2002.

Similarly, an analysis of the data available with the Climate Research and Services Division of the Met Department, revealed that seven IMD stations in Tamil Nadu recorded equal or highest temperature during September and nine other stations record top 10 hottest days during September.

The analysis was done by weather blogger K Srikanth. He told TNIE that this abnormal heat would grip Tamil Nadu for another 3-4 days before relief arrives.

Madurai is breaking all records with a heatwave. The airport weather station clocked a scorching 41 degree Celsius on Tuesday, which is the highest recorded temperature during September in more than 60 years breaking the record set on September 5 this month. Another station in Madurai city recorded 40.8 degrees, which is the highest recorded there in 140 years. Madurai saw the temperature in excess of 5 degrees above normal.