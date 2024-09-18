Right moves by a young talent

CHENNAI: Following in the footsteps of Chennai’s Grand Masters D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa is young, talented and upcoming chess player Devanarayanan Kalliyath from Kerala who was in his element at the 37th National U-7 chess championship held at Mysuru.

Devanarayanan scored a perfect 9/9 to win the National Under-7 Open championship in style. He finished a full point ahead of the field. Prayank Gaonkar (Goa) scored sole 8/9 to finish second while Aaradhyo Guin (WB) edged past two more players on tie-breaks to secure third place scoring 7.5/9. Devanarayanan, a class 3 student of GHSS School. Mezhathur, Palakkad, will represent the country in the upcoming U-8 Asian and World Chess Championships, as well as the Commonwealth Tournament next year.

Devanarayanan developed an interest in chess after seeing his elder brother Mahadevan Kalliyath , a member of the Kerala state sub-junior chess team, play chess. “He started playing when he was around five-years-old. During the Covid-19 pandemic he first showed interest in the game after watching his brother play online.

He first showed signs of his talent when he won the State (Kerala) championship in the U-6 category,” said Savanadev, Devanarayanan’s father. “His enthusiasm and ability to grasp things revealed his inherent talent. So we decided to find a coach and his current coach is Vishnu Dutt at Akshara Chess Academy and Sandeep Santosh also trains him,” he added.

As for the win in Mysuru, Devanarayanan is thrilled and believes that this victory will propel him to excel in the game. “It was a great feeling to win the national U-7 championship. To get a score of 9/9 was all the more pleasing. However, the toughest match for me was against Takkshanth Anand in the seventh round. The tournament was a good learning experience for me,” said Devanarayanan.