Area sabha meet: Residents flag water contamination

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya held an area sabha meet in ward 74 at Perambur Jamalia on Wednesday, which was attended by corporation officials and representatives from all 10 area sabhas in the ward. Residents from Brislee Nagar, Jothi Nagar and others raised civic issues, including concerns about drinking water contamination.

During the sabha, the residents brought up the issue of a possible sewage contaminating the metro water supply in Andiappan Street, as the drinking water has a foul odour. An official told TNIE that the contamination might be due to ongoing CMRL works. The officials assured residents that the issue would be addressed.

They also requested the conversion of cement-concrete roads to bitumen roads, saying cement roads complicate service work for underground utilities. The mayor said that since the cement concrete roads have already been sanctioned, they cannot be changed now; however, it may be considered in future proposals.

Residents requested the installation of transformers at four locations in ward 74 and the officials said the matter would be escalated to Tangedco. Citing the presence of vacant land in Jothi Nagar and Brislee Nagar, residents requested the construction of an anganwadi.

The other issues include non-functioning or missing streetlights, damaged manholes, clearing drain blockages, and paving of roads. The mayor directed the authorities concerned to take action.