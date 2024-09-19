Engineering graduate kills woman, stuffing body in suitcase at Chennai's Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman, identified as M Deepa alias Vellaiammal, was beaten to death with a hammer during a dispute over money. Her body was then stuffed into a trolley suitcase by the accused, M Manikandan, a 23-year-old engineering graduate.

Manikandan was arrested on Thursday morning by the Thoraipakkam police based on CCTV footage from the area.

The Thoraipakkam police identified the accused as M Manikandan from Sivagangai, who was employed at a private company in Perungudi. He had been living with his mother at his elder sister’s house for the past month. Recently, his family had gone out of town, leaving Manikandan alone.

The deceased, M Deepa alias Vellaiammal, originally from Pudukottai, had been residing with her family in Madhavaram.

According to the police, Manikandan had arranged for Deepa to visit his house through an agent on Tuesday night. Later that evening, an argument over money escalated, and Manikandan attacked Deepa with a hammer, causing fatal injuries.

The police said, "Manikandan’s family, expected to return on Friday, informed him that they would actually come back on Thursday morning. To dispose of the body, he ordered a suitcase online, which was delivered on Wednesday. He then stuffed the body into the suitcase and, in the early hours of Thursday, left it near a construction site about 200-300 metres from his residence before returning home."