Chennai

Severed body parts of woman found in suitcase at Chennai's Thoraipakkam; 23-year-old held

According to the police, Manikandan had reportedly called the woman to his house on Tuesday night and an argument broke out between them led to the murder.
Representative image
Representative image
Gautham Selvarajan
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman from Manali in Chennai was found murdered with her chopped body found in a suitcase that dumped at a construction site in Thoraipakkam on Thursday. The deceased woman has been identified as Deepa.

The Greater Chennai Police have detained accused Manikandan,23, in this regard.

According to the police, Manikandan had reportedly called the woman to his house on Tuesday night and an argument broke out between them on that night. During the argument, Mani hit her, following which Deepa collapsed and died.

Manikandan was staying alone at his sister's rented house in Thoraipakkam for the few days as her family was out of town.

In order to dispose off the body, Manikandan allegedly chopped Deepa's body, put it in a suitcase and dumped it at a construction site near the house before the family returned on Thursday,police added.

Upon information, Police came to the spot and nabbed the suspect after analysing CCTV footage in the area led to the quick nabbing of the suspect,

The woman's remains were sent for postmortem. Further investigation is under way.

murder
Woman dead

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com