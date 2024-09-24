Road accidents in Chennai city outskirts claim three lives

CHENNAI: Three persons died in two road accidents on the outskirts of the city within just 12 hours. In the first incident, two men, both aged 22, residing in the western suburbs of Thirumazhisai died after their two-wheeler crashed into a stationary truck near Puduchathiram around 10 pm on Sunday. They were on their way to Poonamallee when the incident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh, an engineering student, and Balaji, a private firm employee. While Dinesh died on the spot, Balaji succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later. Poonamalee traffic investigation wing has registered a case and begun investigation.

On Monday morning, two cars travelling in opposite directions collided head-on near Kalpakkam on the East Coast Road (ECR), about 40km south of Chennai. Venkatesan (60), who was driving towards Kalpakkam along with his daughter-in-law Monisha and granddaughter Monika, died in the accident.

Police said that the other car was travelling from Chennai to Pondicherry. Venkatesan’s car was allegedly in the wrong path and crashed into the other car. He suffered fatal injuries as the front portion of his car got crushed. Personnel from Sathurangapattinam police station in Chengalpattu district rushed the grievously injured Monisha and Monika to Chengalpattu government hospital. Travellers in the other car escaped with minor injuries, the police said.