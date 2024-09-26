Chennai hotel fined Rs 1L after failing to provide food for 110 guests

CHENNAI: A family in Avadi has successfully sued an Ambattur hotel for deficient service after the facility failed to provide food to as many as 110 guests who assembled in the dining room of a hall, despite getting paid for it. The Thiruvallur district consumer disputes redressal forum in its September 13 order, directed the hotel to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the complainant.

According to the complainant, N Nithyaselvi of Thirumllaivoyal, she had booked a party hall with the Hotel Thiruvizha in Ambattur for a family function in October 2023. Based on their demand, she had made full payment for a non-vegetarian lunch for 230 guests.

However, to the family’s shock, the hotel served food only for the first batch of 90 guests. No food was given to the next batch of guests who were waiting with empty banana leaves on their table. The complainant’s pleas to the hotel management fell on deaf ears.

The family then had to make arrangements by buying food from outside to serve the other guests. The whole incident was also captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel. After filing a police complaint and retrieving the footage, Nithyaselvi also preferred a case with the district consumer forum for deficient service.

While filing the petition before the consumer forum, this CCTV footage was provided as evidence by the complainant. This was accepted by the forum which awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant and also asked the hotel to refund the food charges paid for 110 guests.