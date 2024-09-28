Chennai corporation to issue licences for private burial grounds

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Friday passed a resolution permitting the civic body to issue licences for operating private burial grounds and crematoriums that can be run by organisations registered with the government. The move was opposed by many councillors belonging to the CPI, CPM and VCK.

The resolution adopted by the council included elaborate guidelines on the conditions to be met by the organisation to operate the burial grounds and crematoriums in the city. These organisations will have to pay a license fee of Rs 500 per cent of land and must renew the license every three years.

The councillors who opposed the move alleged that this could lead to caste-based segregation. VCK councillor C Ambethvalavan said if a specific community builds a burial ground, they may restrict access to others, as seen in some districts where people from different castes aren’t even allowed to use the approach roads to community graveyards.

CPI councillor M Renuka stated, “Although the corporation has established numerous guidelines, there is not a single line mentioning that there should not be any separation in graveyards based on caste or religion.”

The conditions imposed included mandatory clearance from the revenue department, ensuring the land is not within 30 metres of residences or water bodies. The land should have a 30-foot approach road.

The minimum area required to set up a private burial ground is 0.5 acres. The corporation has also approved a resolution on the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) of public convenience toilets in packages 2, 3, and 4. The tenders will be called soon.