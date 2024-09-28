In the reign of restaurants

CHENNAI: From restaurant menus, mukbangs on YouTube to reels, the global image of Indian food experience is confined to butter chicken, naan, and mango lassi. Yet beyond this, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, the country boasts multiple dishes, recipes, and ingredients, with countless culinary traditions. Often overlooked on the food map of India, Chennai offers several now-global delicacies including chicken 65, mulligatawny soup, sumptuous biryanis, and more.

The city was in the spotlight on Thursday and Friday as The Indian Restaurant Summit, 2024 drew 1,200-odd established chefs, investors, influencers, and chefs. Organised by The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the platform aimed to initiate thought leadership and knowledge exchange with a focus on brand strategies, investor interest in the F&B sector, and creating and sustaining legacy brands.

The Leela Palace Chennai - Seaside Modern Palace Hotel hummed with excitement, bustling with those who make up the backbone of the restaurant industry, crowds were ushered through stalls. Big brands, budding entrepreneurs, and members from NRAI’s 22 chapters attended.

The Indian restaurant sector contributes to 2% of the GDP, 1.8% of GST collection, and employs eight million people, points out NRAI. With the third edition of the summit, the NRAI aims to bring together investors, and restaurateurs, and generate bonding and new visions. “The idea is to provide a platform where people from different cities come together for the annual convention for learning exchange, networking, trends, and discussions on how the industry is going to shape up.

It also provides an opportunity for budding restaurateurs,” explains Gandharv Dhingra, NRAI Chennai chapter head and co-founder and CEO of Roll Baby Roll. He adds that the event also highlights challenges, and how to deal with them and focuses on showcasing the soul of Chennai and its 400-year-old history contributing to the food and beverage space.

According to Japtej Singh Ahluwalia, co-founder and director, Pricol Gourmet Private Limited, “This is the largest food and beverage event in the country happening in Chennai.”