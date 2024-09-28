Press to impress

CHENNAI: In the well-lit training room at The Performance Doctor, a group of eager athletes, coaches, and health professionals gathered around two mannequins, practising life-saving CPR techniques. The quiet focus was punctuated by the rhythmic sound of hands compressing the mannequin’s chest, as participants learned how to respond to sudden cardiac arrest situations. The atmosphere was one of urgency, as every individual present understood the potential life-or-death importance of these skills.
Hosted in collaboration with SRM Global Hospitals on Thursday, the CPR training workshop aimed to address the growing concern of sudden cardiac deaths, particularly among athletes. Dr Harini Muralidharan, a sports physician and team manager for the RCB Women’s Team, and founder of The Performance Doctor, emphasised the need for this training, saying, “The idea to do this whole programme, especially now, is because on the 29th, it’s World Heart Day, but more importantly, it’s because post-Covid, we’ve been seeing a lot of sudden cardiac deaths, particularly in young athletes who are otherwise considered to be the most fit population.”
She further added, “We thought, if we can’t get to the core of the problem, at least let’s equip the people around these athletes to help save a few lives whenever possible.”
A basic skill
Participants were introduced not only to the mechanics of CPR but also to the importance of recognising the signs of cardiac arrest early on. “Basic support is very much needed besides just calling 108. Basic life support or CPR by giving cardiac massage for a victim and supporting ventilation by mouth-to-mouth breathing is very much needed till definitive medical treatment arrives at the scene,” Dr TR Muralidharan, director of the Institute of Cardiac Sciences at SRM Global Hospitals, explained. He added, “I can’t emphasise more on how every individual should know how to give basic life support.”
Strength and conditioning coach Keren Kirubai, who was part of the workshop, spoke about the increasing risk of heart-related incidents in fitness environments. “In recent years, we’ve seen so many people who are getting heart attacks at the gym, do some lifting, and pass out all of a sudden. As a sports professional, I think it’s important for me to know what CPR is so that if anything happens, I can help bring someone back to life.”
Similarly, sports nutritionist Jayaveena highlighted the practical relevance of CPR training for those in the health sector: “Being into the health sector and handling athletes on and off the field, I feel this is something that’s very essential for a healthcare provider to know so that we can save more lives.” Jayaveena had previously studied CPR during her undergraduate years, and the hands-on experience at the workshop served as a valuable refresher for her.
Combating cardiac arrests
Praveen Pandi, a lecturer at SRM with a Master’s in Trauma Care Management, led the practical session, explaining the step-by-step approach to handling an unconscious patient. “The workshop is about approaching an unconscious patient. It starts with scene safety, followed by checking for a response, and then calling for help. We train participants to check for a pulse and breathing simultaneously for 10 seconds before starting chest compressions if needed.”
“Recognition of cardiac arrest is vital. Many mistakenly administer CPR when the individual is still responsive,” he warned. Praveen shared a powerful real-life example where CPR made a difference. “We once resuscitated a 75-year-old man who collapsed at home. His wife was frantic and had no idea how to help. Our timely intervention saved his life,” he recalled, underscoring the importance of being prepared for emergencies.
Dr Muralidharan highlighted the larger commitment of SRM Global Hospitals to combating cardiac diseases, stating, “We are committed to preventing cardiac diseases, identifying the problems at an early stage, and treating them effectively. One area of concern is the cardiac status among sportspeople or those in endurance training. We’ve started a new venture to screen people who are indulging in sports to understand the need for maintaining cardiac health and make them more productive.”
The workshop’s message was clear: proper training in CPR and early detection of cardiac issues can make a life-or-death difference. For the athletes and coaches present, it was an empowering session that could one day save lives.