Press to impress

CHENNAI: In the well-lit training room at The Performance Doctor, a group of eager athletes, coaches, and health professionals gathered around two mannequins, practising life-saving CPR techniques. The quiet focus was punctuated by the rhythmic sound of hands compressing the mannequin’s chest, as participants learned how to respond to sudden cardiac arrest situations. The atmosphere was one of urgency, as every individual present understood the potential life-or-death importance of these skills.

Hosted in collaboration with SRM Global Hospitals on Thursday, the CPR training workshop aimed to address the growing concern of sudden cardiac deaths, particularly among athletes. Dr Harini Muralidharan, a sports physician and team manager for the RCB Women’s Team, and founder of The Performance Doctor, emphasised the need for this training, saying, “The idea to do this whole programme, especially now, is because on the 29th, it’s World Heart Day, but more importantly, it’s because post-Covid, we’ve been seeing a lot of sudden cardiac deaths, particularly in young athletes who are otherwise considered to be the most fit population.”

She further added, “We thought, if we can’t get to the core of the problem, at least let’s equip the people around these athletes to help save a few lives whenever possible.”

A basic skill

Participants were introduced not only to the mechanics of CPR but also to the importance of recognising the signs of cardiac arrest early on. “Basic support is very much needed besides just calling 108. Basic life support or CPR by giving cardiac massage for a victim and supporting ventilation by mouth-to-mouth breathing is very much needed till definitive medical treatment arrives at the scene,” Dr TR Muralidharan, director of the Institute of Cardiac Sciences at SRM Global Hospitals, explained. He added, “I can’t emphasise more on how every individual should know how to give basic life support.”

Strength and conditioning coach Keren Kirubai, who was part of the workshop, spoke about the increasing risk of heart-related incidents in fitness environments. “In recent years, we’ve seen so many people who are getting heart attacks at the gym, do some lifting, and pass out all of a sudden. As a sports professional, I think it’s important for me to know what CPR is so that if anything happens, I can help bring someone back to life.”