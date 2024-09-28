‘Self-certification scheme for plots being misused’

CHENNAI: Corporation Zone 15 ward committee chairman V E Mathiyalagan has alleged that the state’s scheme for quick building plan approval was being misused with applicants downloading self-certifications for plots in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas that are excluded from the process.

During the GCC council meeting at the Ripon Buildings on Friday, the DMK member insisted on the need for modifications in the electronic data processing (EDP) system to address this issue.

The state introduced the scheme on July 18 to simplify the home construction process, especially for those from middle-class and economically weaker sections.

Responding to the concerns, Mayor R Priya assured that for areas within the CRZ, the corporation would continue to use the traditional method of granting permits. She said the corporation would collect data on the CRZ areas and disable those locations in the EDP to prevent them from being selected in applications.

Moreover, several councillors raised a repeated request that the corporation allow tax collection from the residents of “natham poramboke” land using a red form affidavit, through which the occupants agree to pay property tax and pattas would be issued. The councillors also suggested the inclusion of a conditional clause in the affidavit stating the government could reclaim the land if needed.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) R Lalitha said taxes were collected from these residents using the red form affidavit before 2017, but the process was stopped due to a government order. Recently, a meeting was held at the office of the commissioner of land administration with senior officials to explore ways to assess such land, and the matter has been referred to a high committee.