2024: A petition to policymakers  

George, auto driver from Madurvayoyal

In recent years, people seem to prefer Ola and Rapido bikes, which visibly affects our rides. I wish their services would be limited so that it could boost our job opportunities and help us generate more revenue. I also hope that the ongoing metro works conclude soon, as navigating the current route is very challenging and time-consuming with the damage on the roads. Reconstructing and aligning these roads would only benefit us provide comfort to passengers and prevent autos from getting impaired due to the condition of the roads. Considering these needs. I wish the government would set reasonable prices for essential items which would greatly assist our needs and support us.

Imman Vijay, rapper and choreographer

From individual rights to community rights, everyone should get everything. For example, in my area, Mylapore Ambedkar Paalam, there are 700 families, and I am the only rapper. I am travelling to other parts of the city and doing shows. Most of them don’t know about life beyond. They don’t know that art has the power to take you to places. Social structure has been preventing them. Only the people inside the structure can break the oppressive system and that will happen with education and art. Politicians should change and act as per their words. Issues like the water tank issue in Vengaivasal, the Ennore oil spill, and gas leakage weren’t resolved. It is always the common man who suffers. One lakh people live in Perumbakkam and they have only one primary hospital. Community divides people in Tamil Nadu. Every individual should change. Educate, agitate, organise.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam

The resolution for the country cannot be different from the founding principles of our country. We need to reinforce the principles of equality, liberty, fraternity, justice, secularism, and democracy as we step into the new year. We are far from achieving these dreams that are nothing less than our rights enshrined in our Constitution. In this new year, each of us needs to resolve to walk the path of the dream in our Constitution. This election year, it is important for each of us to vote for this idea of India that will take us towards these goals. But our work doesn’t end there. What we as citizens between elections do to build such a society matters even more. Let us resolve, and spend our time and energy towards building a just and equitable society in whatever little ways we can.

Meerasha, founder of Mangrove Foundation of India

As the election nears, we should talk about what’s happening in Pulicat and other biodiversity sites. In the name of policy, livelihood and biodiversity, especially coastal zones and mountains are destroyed. In Ooty and Yercaud, around 90% of the area has been (taken over by buildings). In the name of blue economics, ‘development’ has killed whole livelihoods and ecosystems; this should not be happening. We need economic development while protecting livelihoods. Once income reduces over the years, alternate job opportunities need to be provided. In Tamil Nadu, the self-help groups worked well. After they were moved to the government’s domain, microfinance firms entered. The SHGs were destroyed. They need to control the microfinance loans to the SHGs.

RS Nambi, international consultant & director, RSN Associates

As individuals, we must join hands to aspire to a high level of economic transparency. It is not wrong when we say that the rich get richer and the poor gets poorer in India. Addressing this, I think good governance and public accountability are the only ways to curb tax evasion and foster financial stability in the country. The upcoming government must make us believe in its tax collection system and initiate reforms by participating in public discourses. My resolution this year is to stand vigilant towards any suspicious activities that raise threats to the legitimacy of the country. And only then we can call India, equal in a true sense.

Dev Jhawar, student

I believe what India lacks is food security, education, women’s safety and socio-economic conditions. A majority of the country’s population is still unable to achieve their food and basic security needs. However, at the basic level, we must initially be aware of what is being provided to us by the government. For instance, the Swachh Bharat Mission (India’s national cleanliness campaign) was only successful due to the participation of the citizens. Thus, this year, I am resolute to initiate awareness of the importance of schemes and voting.

Aysha Rau, writer and managing trustee, The Little Theatre

I would like to see the country becoming more secular. I would like to see the common people’s income increase rather than the rich getting very rich. I would like the economy to progress. Everyone should have respect for each other. What is missing right now is respect for different religions, people who eat differently, people who look different to you. Our country wasn’t like that. I would like us to go back to when people had mutual respect for one another. Without respect, you cannot move forward.

Flipping past a fresh calendar, every new year holds the promise of a journey filled with beginnings and resolutions. With the election slated this year, Chennaiites talk to CE about the country’s glaring issues, and the resolutions the government must undertake

