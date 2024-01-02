Four drown in separate incidents at Uthandi, Mahabalipuram in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of four people, including two college students, drowned in separate incidents at Uthandi along ECR and Mamallapuram on Saturday and Sunday. Sources said Rithik (18) of Erode and Suvasha (19) of Madipakkam, who were pursuing civil engineering at a private college, had come to Mahabalipuram Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The students allegedly lost their step in the water and drowned. Suvasha’s body was recovered near Sulerikadu Kuppam on Saturday evening and Rithik’s body was recovered near Nemmeli Kuppam on Sunday. Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem. A police case has been registered.

In the second incident, Raja (25) and Dhamodharan (26) from Washermenpet went to Uthandi Beach within Tambaram City Police limits on Sunday night to celebrate New Year. “The duo had gone into the water after consuming alcohol. They were allegedly washed away by a wave, and their bodies washed ashore on Monday morning. Kanathur police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry has been initiated. Raja and Dhamodharan were employed at a private company,” they added.

