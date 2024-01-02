Need immediate health survey in Ennore: Justice K Kannan (retd)

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The expert panel, formed by citizens, to look into the oil spill and ammonia gas leak in north Chennai has urged the Tamil Nadu government to revoke cases filed against the protestors. The suggestion was made after the committee spoke to the affected people during a public hearing organised by the protesting committee.

The panel headed by Justice (retd) K Kannan urged the government to drop the cases filed against the protesting farmers. “A health survey needs to be done immediately. The government should make the Pollution Control Board (PCB) report public. In both the oil spill and gas leak incidents, the offenders should be held accountable for criminal negligence,” he told the press.

The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu continued their protest for the sixth day on Monday at Periyakuppam demanding permanent closure of the plant. In order to document the losses and sufferings incurred due to the oil spill and gas leak, the committee had organised a public hearing and people from affected villages in and around Ennore shared their ordeals.

According to locals, health issues are on the rise in Ennore. Rizwana, a medical student and resident of VOC Nagar, said breathing issues are prevalent among people in the area. “A majority of the patients treated for breathing issues in north Chennai hospitals are from Ennore. Skin cancer, lung cancer and PCOD are other common ailments that are on the rise due to increased pollution.”

The locals also demanded a detailed health survey in the affected villages to assess the extent of health issues among people. Sarika Devi of Periyakuppam was admitted in ICU and treated after the gas leak. “Life in Ennore is always living in a state of suffocation. The government should take this as a warning sign and seriously address the plight of people.”

The ongoing protest by the Ennore locals is receiving support from various quarters. Activist Fathima Banu, in a statement, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the gas leak issue. Former bureaucrat EAS Sharma in a letter to the CM urged the government to study the loss of fisheries and livelihood of fishers. After submitting their memorandum to concerned departments, the protesting farmers have decided to petition ministers.

With inputs from Lokeshwaran E @ Chennai

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The expert panel, formed by citizens, to look into the oil spill and ammonia gas leak in north Chennai has urged the Tamil Nadu government to revoke cases filed against the protestors. The suggestion was made after the committee spoke to the affected people during a public hearing organised by the protesting committee. The panel headed by Justice (retd) K Kannan urged the government to drop the cases filed against the protesting farmers. “A health survey needs to be done immediately. The government should make the Pollution Control Board (PCB) report public. In both the oil spill and gas leak incidents, the offenders should be held accountable for criminal negligence,” he told the press. The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu continued their protest for the sixth day on Monday at Periyakuppam demanding permanent closure of the plant. In order to document the losses and sufferings incurred due to the oil spill and gas leak, the committee had organised a public hearing and people from affected villages in and around Ennore shared their ordeals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to locals, health issues are on the rise in Ennore. Rizwana, a medical student and resident of VOC Nagar, said breathing issues are prevalent among people in the area. “A majority of the patients treated for breathing issues in north Chennai hospitals are from Ennore. Skin cancer, lung cancer and PCOD are other common ailments that are on the rise due to increased pollution.” The locals also demanded a detailed health survey in the affected villages to assess the extent of health issues among people. Sarika Devi of Periyakuppam was admitted in ICU and treated after the gas leak. “Life in Ennore is always living in a state of suffocation. The government should take this as a warning sign and seriously address the plight of people.” The ongoing protest by the Ennore locals is receiving support from various quarters. Activist Fathima Banu, in a statement, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the gas leak issue. Former bureaucrat EAS Sharma in a letter to the CM urged the government to study the loss of fisheries and livelihood of fishers. After submitting their memorandum to concerned departments, the protesting farmers have decided to petition ministers. With inputs from Lokeshwaran E @ Chennai Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp