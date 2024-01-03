Seven from Thomur hospitalised after drinking sewage-contaminated water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven people from Thomur village in Tiruvallur district were recently hospitalised with diarrhoea after drinking sewage-contaminated water from an overhead tank. According to an official from the Tiruvallur district health department, the first two cases were reported on December 29.

All seven persons were treated at the government medical college in the district and three of them have been discharged. “The condition of the remaining four is also stable,” the official added. Meanwhile, Poondi Panchayat Union Ward 8 councillor V Shanmugam has claimed that at least 10 people, including a 10-year-old girl, were taken ill recently with diarrhoea. There are around 400 houses in Thomur village.

Health department officials noted that medical camps were organised in the village on Tuesday and 250 houses in the area were surveyed. “During the camp, five more people said they were affected. The situation is under control now, and drinking water is being supplied to the area using lorries.” “The damaged pipeline is also being repaired. Further, doctors have been posted to the village for 24x7 duty to tackle any emergency case,” they added.

