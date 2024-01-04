Home Cities Chennai

3-week-long celebration to mark Ram temple consecration begins at TTD

Parasaran, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Attorney General of India had successfully fought the Ayodhya land dispute.

Published: 04th January 2024 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 03:51 PM

Lawyer K Parasaran speaks after unveiling Lord Rama’s statue at TTD Devasthanam in T Nagar as part of the Ram temple consecration celebrations. | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-week-long Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Prana Prathishta Celebrations, organised by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) to mark the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, began here in the presence of K Parasaran, founder-trustee member, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust. 

Parasaran, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Attorney General of India had successfully fought the Ayodhya land dispute. On the occasion, AJ Sekar, president of the local advisory committee, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, TTD hailed the role played by Parasaran in winning the Ayodhya land dispute by arguing the case efficiently.  On the occasion, a 10.5-foot statue of Lord Rama made of fibre was unveiled. People can offer their prayers till January 26 to Lord Rama here.     

Speaking on the occasion, Parasaran spoke about the glories of the incarnation of Lord Rama and how the day chosen for the commencement of the celebrations happened to fall on auspicious Nakshatras.   U Ve Velukudi Krishnan gave a discourse on the incarnation of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. S Vedantam, former president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad said the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle was 500 years old and he was involved in it for the past 50 years.

TAGS
Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Ram Mandir K Parasaran

