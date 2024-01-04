Initiate young minds into a world of words

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From whimsical dreams of soaring through the skies on unicorns amid rainbows and glitters to meandering through the enchanting Diagon Alley in quest of that special wand, childhood tales have shaped us into the adults we are. Unravelling the magic of storytelling and the power it possesses, Tic Tac Toe presents the Kids Literary Fest this weekend that invites children to indulge in the world of stories where the words dance off the pages as they are brought to life.

Organised by The Glassbox in association with Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium, this literary extravaganza, tailored exclusively for children aged 4 to 12 years, boasts a lineup of captivating authors alongside an array of workshops, panel discussions by young authors, and entertaining activities designed to enrapture the young minds.

“Prior to Covid, we had done a similar literary festival for kids in a smaller format, and that got a great response from the people. So this time we are doing it over a span of two days and have an interesting mix of storytelling,” says Supriya, founder of The Glassbox.

At the fest on Saturday and Sunday, Tulika Publishers will also be setting up a book stall for the little bookworms to source through their most sought-after reads. Adding an intriguing twist, the festival will also feature a book exchange programme, encouraging children to bring an old book of theirs and swap it with others for a new, unread one.

Among the notable authors are Sumeetha Manikandan, the English translator of Kalki’s revered work Ponniyin Selvan, who will allure the audience with a storytelling session centred around the literary masterpiece. Others include, Ashwin Prabhu, who will delve into historical narratives, and Debjani and Janaki Sabesh who will explore various themes, ensuring that a rich culmination of topics is brought under a single roof.

Beyond the storytelling sessions, the fest will host various workshops to cater to young minds. Rahi, an expert in brush calligraphy, will host a space for the little ones aspiring to explore diverse writing techniques. Additionally, another workshop on emotional intelligence and expressive arts therapy will be conducted by Lavanya Srinivas, a communication and leadership coach, providing an enriching experience for all.

Every tale deserves recognition, and this essence is brought to life here through the story-writing competition being organised for children from 3 pm to 7 pm on both days, where their stories and the creativity hidden will be judged by the authors and storytellers.

Get set to enter the magnificent world of literature with your little ones and give them a cost-free visit to a wonderland of their choice.

The festival will be held on January 6 & 7. To register, visit @theglassbox.publicity on Instagram and fill in the Google form given in their bio. You can also DM them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

